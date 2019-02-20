Cyprus Amputee Must Prove Disability for Handicap Vehicle

A Cypriot man who had a leg amputated and is seeking government subsidies to buy a handicap accessible vehicle will have to prove to a medical council that having only leg is a disability to get the money.

The daily newspaper Phileleftheros said the man, who wasn’t named, filed in November, 2018 for aid of 3,500 euros ($3,971) to buy the vehicle but saw his case delayed until the

Department for Social Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities notified him he has to show up in person to prove he has one leg.

He said he isn’t required to do so to prove he’s disabled because he has been issued a European Disability Card, the report said, and that he submitted that with his application for aid and that the card was approved because he owned a handicap accessible vehicle, with no explanation why he wanted to buy another or whether it would be a replacement.

According to law, persons with disabilities aged between 18 and 70 are eligible to receive state subsidies in order to buy a handicap-accessible vehicle, with the amount ranging between 3,500 euros and 4,500 euros ($5107,) depending on whether the person uses a wheelchair, up to 9,000 euros ($10,214) in the case of a quadriplegic when wheelchair-accessible van is necessary.

The department said it’s not common practice to reevaluate cases where people have already been evaluated and a certificate of disability is in the records, said the report, cited by Kathimerini Cyprus.

Agency Director Christina Flourentzou did not rule out that the interview with the medical council could have been scheduled in error, but stopped short of giving details in the specific case, citing privacy concerns. The interview has been set for Feb. 25.