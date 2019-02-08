Peter J. and Caroline B. Caloyeras Endowment for the Arts Established at UCLA

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture announced the establishment of the Peter J. and Caroline B. Caloyeras Endowment for the Arts, which is intended to support the presentation of fine and performing arts related to Greece, from the ancient period through the modern day.

Funds from the endowment will be used to bring distinguished lecturers to speak on topics related to the art, history, or archaeology of Greece and to support theatrical and musical performances.

The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture mission statement: Initiated by a generous lead gift of $5 million from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, the UCLA Division of Humanities has embarked on an exciting objective to establish the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture. This initiative involves raising a further $3 million, a goal that will allow UCLA to fully support a leading intellectual and cultural center on the west coast. Located at one of the most prestigious public universities in the United States, the Center will have a tremendous impact on a generation of students that is characterized by its global interests.

In addition to its teaching and research mission, the Center is envisioned as a vibrant cultural hub for the sizable Los Angeles Greek community, which has been formed by generations of families and new immigrants. The Center will engage with organizations, churches and academic institutions throughout Southern California to present community programs and generate interest in Greece’s historical and ongoing contributions to modern culture.

More information about the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture is available online: hellenic.ucla.edu.