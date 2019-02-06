Trans Adriatic Pipeline Completes Key Greek Route

The 4.5-billion euro ($5.13 billion) Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has completed the route clearing in Greece along more than 500 kilometers (310.68 miles), a key energy priority for the European Union.

The project manager for Greece, Katerina Papalexandri, speaking at the Athens Energy Forum made the report on the pipeline to transport gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz Stage 2 to EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016, Trend Reports said. TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent)