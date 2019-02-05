Doctors of the World Donate Mobile Health Units to Hellenic Centre for Disease Control and Prevention

Doctors of the World donated three mobile health units to the Hellenic Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDCP) in an effort to offer everyone access to health services, the president of the organization, Nikitas Kanakis said in an announcement on Monday.

“Through a series of programs, we have been trying to meet the medical needs of our fellow citizens over the years, and to ensure that they have all the resources to use medical services without our own help. Believing in the importance of the public health system and its universal contribution to it, the organization wants to contribute with its own forces,” he added.

“It is the first time that a non-governmental organization is donating equipment worth 259,000 euros to the state. Having drastically contributed to the relief of refugees, the organization has been supplying these units since the beginning of the refugee crisis to the HCDCP, on condition that the work of the organization will continue as the planning foresees that the three vehicles will be used in future actions to strengthen epidemiological surveillance,” the announcement said.

