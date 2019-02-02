Chicago Schools Chief Vallas Making Mayoral Run

CHICAGO – With a crowded field of 15, Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas is hoping a technique of mass-texting voters will compensate for a lack of money as he seeks to become Mayor of one of the United States’ biggest and most important cities in Feb. 26 elections.

He has the backing of former Gov. Bruce Rauner, who just left office, and from Chicago Magazine which said Vallas has “been most impressive in the debates.”

“No one has shown a better grasp of a Mayor’s essential duties than Vallas,” the magazine stated.

The journal noted “working against Vallas is the fact that doesn’t have enough money for TV ads, so he’s been mass-texting voters, which has become the subject of a Federal lawsuit.”

The magazine warned, “He won’t stay on top unless he raises money,” presenting a big challenge.