Greek-American Women Judges Take the Oath of Office in Nassau County

MINEOLA, NY – The induction ceremony at the Nassau County Supreme Court on January 25, had a decidedly Greek aspect as two Greek-American women were sworn in to their new posts, Hon. Helen Voutsinas as Justice of the Supreme Court, Nassau County, New York, and Hon. Catherine Rizzo (nee Stefanatos) as Judge of the County Court.

Among the speakers, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and Nassau County Bar Association President Elena Karabatos, as well as Fr. Theofanis Papantonis, presiding priest …