HABA to Honor Dr. George Hadjinicolaou as Executive of the Year at 37th Award Dinner

NEW YORK – The Hellenic American Association of Professionals in Finance (HABA) will honor Dr. George Hadjinicolaou as Executive of the Year at their 37th Annual Award Dinner on Thursday, April 4 in Manhattan.

Dr. Hadjinicolaou is the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Piraeus Bank and Athens Stock Exchange.

Online registration is now open online: Eventbrite, search HABA 2019 Executive of the Year Award Dinner.

HABA is a not-for-profit organization established in 1982 to promote the professional and educational interest of Greek-Americans, Cypriots, and philhellenes in the banking and finance industries. The current active membership consists of over 300 professionals representing more than 50 institutions across the financial spectrum.

Since its inception, HABA has strived to serve the professional and educational interests of the Hellenic community by sponsoring lectures, seminars, receptions with guest speakers and other events such as book-signings, holiday celebrations, and job fairs.

More information about HABA and the upcoming Executive of the Year Award Dinner is available online: haba.org.