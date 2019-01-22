Greek Journalist, Themos Anastasiadis, Dies at 61

Newspaper’s statement follows:

“The family at Protothema newspaper is in deep grief after the founder and inspiration of the paper passed away on Tuesday night.

Themos, apart from being the heart and soul of the paper, was also a friend, a colleague and a brother of us all at Proto Thema.

He faced his impossible battle with cancer filled with courage, bravery and dignity and fought till the end, as he did throughout his life.

He died at hospital. He was 61.

Themos left an indelible mark on Greek journalism with his calmness, humour, insightfulness, companionship and solidarity leaving behind some of the most beautiful moments in media.

Themos will be dearly missed by us all at Proto Thema, but even more so by his beloved family.

Farewell Themos. Your memory will live on”.

Who was Themos Anastasiadis:

Themos Anastasiadis had worked for various newspapers, chiefly Kathimerini and To Vima and Eleftherotypia.

In 2005, alongside television journalist Makis Triantafyllopoulos, he created a new Sunday newspaper called Proto Thema. He was also the editor of the sports newspaper Protathlitis (Champion); a newspaper which supports Olympiacos, a team which he supported.

Apart from his work in print journalism, Anastasiadis had worked also on television. From 2001 to February 2006 he was the host of “Ola”, a weekly humour show on Alpha TV. On this show he used to invite various personalities from Greek showbiz and highlight the many funny moments from the Greek television.

In March 2006, Anastasiadis became host of the show “OlaXXL” on ANT1 television. As of 2008, the show continues with a different name each year but containing the word “Ola”.

Source: http://en.protothema.gr/proto-thema-mourns-loss-of-themos-anastasiadis/