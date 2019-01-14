Protesting Greek Teachers Strike Over Appointments System

ATHENS – Greek teachers upset over an appointment system to jobs they said is unfair to those with seniority and experience were to demonstrate Jan. 14 and said they would walk off their jobs, some for a day.

The union representing primary school teachers, known as DOE, wants its members to stay off the job for 24 hours while the secondary teachers’ union, OLME, called a three-hour walkout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. said Kathimerini.

It wasn’t reported whether they would be paid for not working as has happened in some civil service sectors previously. Both unions have called on members and supporters to gather outside Parliament to protest the new legislation.

That comes after a Jan. 11 rally there by substitute teachers who want permanent life-time jobs tangled with police, who fired tear gas to keep them away from the Prime Minister’s office at Maximos Mansion.

Police officials ordered an investigation into claims of excessive force by certain riot police officers that resulted in a Communist Party Member of Parliament and a DOE unionist being hospitalized with injuries.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Olga Gerovasili referred to “unacceptable and politically dangerous acts by certain members of the riot police,” denouncing them although her ruling Radical Left SYRIZA hadn’t done so when they were protecting its party’s offices from protesters upset Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had reneged on his anti-austerity promises.