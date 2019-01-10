Federation of Philadelphia & Greater Delaware Valley Cutting of the Vasilopita

By TNH Staff January 10, 2019

Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis gives a blessing. Photo by Steve Lambrou

PENNSAUKEN, NJ – The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley held their annual cutting of the Vasilopita on January 8 at the Ikarian House. The V. Rev. Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis, presiding priest of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill, NJ, blessed the Vasilopita and gave his best wishes for the New Year.

About 75 members of the Greek community attended the event. They spoke about the upcoming Greek Independence Parade, tentatively scheduled for April 7. This year’s Grand Marshals will be the Pontians for the 100th grim anniversary of the Pontian Genocide. The Eleftheria Award Dinner will be held on March 30 at The Merion.

Judge Harry Karapalides was among those at the cutting of the Vasilopita with Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis. Photo by Steve Lambrou

Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis handed out the pieces of the Vasilopita. Photo by Steve Lambrou
Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis gives a blessing. (Photo by Steve Lambrou)
Left to right: Nikos Pasamihallis (Ikarioton President), Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis, Federation Vice President Georgia Chletsos, Peter Papadeas, Vasilis Keisoglou, Greek American Heritage Society of Philadelphia President Nikos Yiantsos, Judge Harry Karapalides, and Maria Agatsiotis. Photo by Steve Lambrou
Left to right: Nikos Pasamihallis (Ikarioton President), Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis, Peter Papadeas, Maria Agatsiotis, and Vasilis Keisoglou. Photo by Steve Lambrou

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *