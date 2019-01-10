Federation of Philadelphia & Greater Delaware Valley Cutting of the Vasilopita

PENNSAUKEN, NJ – The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley held their annual cutting of the Vasilopita on January 8 at the Ikarian House. The V. Rev. Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis, presiding priest of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill, NJ, blessed the Vasilopita and gave his best wishes for the New Year.

About 75 members of the Greek community attended the event. They spoke about the upcoming Greek Independence Parade, tentatively scheduled for April 7. This year’s Grand Marshals will be the Pontians for the 100th grim anniversary of the Pontian Genocide. The Eleftheria Award Dinner will be held on March 30 at The Merion.

