Kickoff for Nassau County DA Madeline Singas’ Re-Election Campaign

By TNH Staff January 9, 2019

Nassau County DA Madeline Singas. (Photo by TNH/Costas Bej)

WOODBURY, NY – A kick off event for Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas’ re-election campaign takes place on January 9 at Crest Hollow Country Club, 8325 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury, 6:30-8:30 PM.

DA Singas said, “Please join me and supporters from across Nassau County this Wednesday, January 9th at 6:30pm at the Crest Hollow Country Club as we kickoff my re-election campaign. It has been four years since I first ran for Nassau County District Attorney and I am so proud of everything we have accomplished. 

“I need your continued support this year. Please stop by so I can personally thank you, and you can hear about our plans for the next four years.”

For more information, contact Kelsey at kmahan720@gmail.com or by phone: 516-253-6465.

