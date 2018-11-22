Of 100 Cities for Job Prospects, Athens Dead Last

ATHENS – With scores of thousands, including many of the country’s best and brightest, having moved to other countries in search of work and a better life during a more than 8 1/2-year-long economic crisis, almost nobody wants to come from abroad to work in Greece’s capital city.

Athens ranked last of 100 cities in a list drafted by German company Movinga concerning the best destinations for finding a job. Using data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Movinga gave Greece a grade of just 3.79 points out of 10, said Kathimerini.

Each city’s final grade is based on three main criteria: the economic health of businesses, living standards, and opportunities for young people, women and foreigners.

Athens got less than 1 point (0.94) in terms of employment opportunities for young people, and 3.76 regarding new startups. Figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority show Athens was the Greek region with the highest rate of unemployment (19.7 percent) after Epirus in August.

In jobs for foreigners, Athens got a mark of just 1.93 points, the same as its score for businesses’ economic standing.

Living standards would have scored higher than 4.56 points were it not for the low mark for Greek government efficiency – just 0.34 points. In opportunities for women, Athens received a respectable grade of 5.90 points, but in terms of women’s chances of rising to senior positions, it got just 3.25 points with a clientelist system favoring political hires instead of those on merit.