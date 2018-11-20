Archbishop Demetrios Honored at 65th Annual Chrysanthemum Ball (Video)

NEW YORK – The Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Philoptochos Society held its 65th Annual Chrysanthemum Ball at Manhattan’s historic Metropolitan Club on November 16. The event honored His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America.

The Chrysanthemum Ball, which marks the beginning of the autumn season for the Philoptochos, is one of the organization’s most important sources of revenue to continue to carry out its charitable work.

Among the honored guests were the Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations …