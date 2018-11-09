Albania Bans 52 Greeks from Entering Country Again

TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s Interior Ministry says 52 Greeks have been banned from entering the country again for what it says were anti-Albanian activities at a funeral, the Associated Press reports.

In a statement Friday, the ministry accused the Greeks of “extremist” behavior at the funeral of an Albanian-Greek citizen who was killed in the village of Bularat, 255 kilometers (160 miles) south of the capital Tirana.

Hundreds of Greeks turned out Thursday for the funeral of Konstantinos Kacifa who died Oct. 28 during an event to celebrate Greece’s entry in World War II against Italy.

Kacifa’s Greek supporters held Greek flags and temporarily blocked a national road.

The incident has heightened tensions between Greece and Albania, AP says.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)