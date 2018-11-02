Cypriot President Finally Gets File Showing Details of 1974 Invasion

NICOSIA – Some 44 years after it happened, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades received the so-called Cyprus File, the findings of an inquiry into the events before and after the unlawful 1974 invasion by Turkey, which seized the northern third, split the island – 30 years after the report was finished.

He was given the first four volumes of the report which contains the findings of Greek and Cypriot parliamentary inquiries, the Cyprus Mail said.

Handing over the volumes, House President Demetris Syllouris said the publication laid to rest the suspicion that certain aspects of the tragedy were kept hidden from the people but didn’t specify what they were, nor what was in the report.

Anastasiades said, “I believe the Cyprus File, recording the events, will contribute to self-questioning and especially the important message that every time discord prevailed the results were equally tragic; the Cyprus tragedy, the Asia Minor tragedy, and so many other tragedies suffered by Hellenism as a result of division or the criminal actions of certain people for whatever purpose they served. I wish and believe it will be a foundation of knowledge and for future actions.”

The first volume includes the findings of the two inquiries while the second one contains the proceedings in the Greek parliament. The third and fourth volumes are the first 10 key unedited testimonies among those from 81 people who were interviewed.