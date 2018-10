CHICAGO, IL – Paul Vallas, a 65-year-old born and raised Chicagoan of Greek descent – all four of his grandparents hail from the Peloponnese – has served as that city’s Budget Director and head of its public schools. Now, he is running for mayor, hoping to extend his extensive track record of accomplishments to leading Chicago out of its economic doldrums and rampant crime rate.

The election is set for February 26, “when voter participation will be low,” Vallas told The …