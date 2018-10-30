Monte Carlo Night Raises Funds for St. Basil’s and FCAO

OLD BRIDGE, NJ – Monte Carlo Night, an event organized to raise money for St. Basil Academy and the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) Philanthropy, was held on October 28 at the Grand Marquis in Old Bridge.

The proceeds of the fun event helped support the worthy causes: St. Basil Academy is the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese home for orphans, children of chronically ill or destitute parents or children from broken homes. The FCAO’s Philanthropic department supports Greek Cypriots in need.

The event was very successful thanks to the volunteers: Stalo Karamanos, Voula Tsentas, Maggie Kousoulis, Pam Kousoulis, Niovi Philippou, and Soula Mistras who helped with their time, effort, and financial contributions.

Federation of Cypriot American Organizations Vice President of Philanthropy Christos Karamanos was the chairperson of the event. He praised the work of the committee and thanked all those who donated and participated.

Mr. Karamanos told The National Herald that this is the second annual Monte Carlo Night and it was a very successful event with over a hundred people from Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York in attendance who had a great time and were very generous with their donations. They enjoyed themselves while raising money for good causes, spending time with friends, and meeting new people as well at the event.

He told TNH that they cleared about $20,000 for charity, but the exact amount is not yet known since he has received many calls from people who would like to send in checks with further donations.

More information about the FCAO is available online: fcaousa.org.