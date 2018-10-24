Letter to the Editor: Criticism for Menendez

To the Editor:

Given the propensity for the National Herald to rail against corruption, I was surprised to read your ringing endorsement of Senator Menendez, who was severely admonished by a unanimous bipartisan vote of the Senate Ethics Committee for “knowingly and repeatedly accepted gifts of significant value from Dr. Melgen without obtaining required committee approval” and “failed to publicly disclose certain gifts as required by Senate rule and federal law.” The gifts included private flights and nights at luxury hotels, among them a villa in the Dominican Republic.

In addition, your article does not contain any indication that you invited his opponent, Robert Hugin, to state his views on the situation regarding Greek issues or to counter the arguments Menendez raised against him. You endorsed Menendez in a knee-jerk fashion simply because he has supported Greek issues. I expected better.

Your endorsement of an individual whose ethics strongly resemble those who have brought the Archdiocese to its knees, whom you rightfully pilloried, rings false.

Nicholas C. Billows

Ocean, NJ