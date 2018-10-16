Greek President Pavlopoulos Addresses Conference in Cyprus

By ANA October 16, 2018

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, left, shakes hands with Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades during their meeting at the presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018. Pavlopoulos is in Cyprus for one day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Tuesday addressed the conference “Presidential Republic vs. Presidential Parliamentary Republic” held in Cyprus.

“There is no system of organising the form of the regime which could serve as a model to be adopted by every people and every state as ‘ideal’,'” Pavlopoulos underlined.

On the contrary, he stressed that when we talk about an “ideal” system of state organisation, above all, “we must think about what people it is meant for, according to their disposition and tradition.” He also noted that the historical context within which this system is implemented should also be taken into account.

For Greece, the President suggested “not adopting the idea of direct election of the president by the people, especially with strengthened powers, as this would possibly lead to a constitutionally problematic turn of the regime in the direction of a Presidential Republic.”

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, left, shakes hands with Cyprus’ president Nicos Anastasiades during their meeting at the presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018. Pavlopoulos is in Cyprus for one day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos arrives at the presidential palace for a meeting with Cyprus’ president Nicos Anastasiades in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018. Pavlopoulos is in Cyprus for one day visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *