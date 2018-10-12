St. Thomas Church Greek Festival in Cherry Hill, NJ (Pics)

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The 45th Annual St. Thomas Church Greek Festival in Cherry Hill took place October 4-7 and once again drew crowds to enjoy the authentic Greek food, pastries, and entertainment.

Chairman of the organizing committee for the festival, Efstathios Karadonis told The National Herald that there were over 30,000 visitors this year.

Greeks, philhellenes, relatives and friends attended the beloved festival once again and enjoyed the delicious Greek cuisine, Greek wines, the traditional Greek sweets, traditional dances, and all the entertainment and activities. Everyone is looking forward to next year’s festival which will be held again during the first weekend of October.



