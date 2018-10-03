Sheboygan’s Greece e Spoon Shows Off on Greek TV (Vid)

The Sheboygan, Wisconsin restaurant Greece e Spoon made an unlikely appearance on Greek TV station Star thanks to a Greek-speaking family from Chicago that stopped by for a bite.

Owner Greek Lee said it was a big surprise to have the chance to show off the restaurant’s twist on classic Greek foods. It started when the party of eight came in asking about the food.

A couple weeks later, the man, named Lefty, called Lee from Chicago — where he was from — and told him his cousin was a host of a popular Greek morning show and he wanted to feature the Greece e Spoon, the Sheboygan press wrote.

A month later the camera crews from Greece came in. “They wanted to go to really creative Greek-American businesses,” Lee said. His grandparents were there and his mother translated.