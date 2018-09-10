Greek Officials: Migrant Camp a Health Hazard

GENEVA (AP) — Greek regional authorities are threatening to shut a migrant camp on the Aegean Sea island of Lesbos unless the government takes quick action to improve conditions there.

The northern Aegean regional authority says the Moria camp is “unsuitable and a threat to public health and the environment.”

Conditions at the camp for migrants newly-arrived from Turkey have been repeatedly criticized by human rights groups.

Authority chief Christianna Kalogerou said Monday that if government officials take no corrective action in 30 days, she will close the camp.

She said the camp, where 8,800 people live in facilities for 3,100, has raw sewage flowing out of its main entrance. The letter said the bathrooms stink, the dining area fails legal standards and uncollected garbage lies rotting around bins.