US Fumes Over Greek Terrorist Killer’s Furlough, But That’s All

While the United States – the guest of honor at the upcoming Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) – blasted a fourth furlough for a Nov. 17 terrorist behind the murder of five Americans attached to the US Embassy, there were no indications of any other diplomatic response, despite reports the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is paving the way for his release.

Dimitris Koufodinas was given another 48-hour vacation, this time from a low-security farm where he was transferred from a high-security prison.

Koufodinas is serving 11 life sentences plus 25 years for involvement in the terror group that operated from the 1970’s until being broken up ahead of the 2004 Athens Olympics amid speculation US pressure made it happen.

With the US Embassy staying mum, the US State Department condemned the leave, describing it as an injustice for his victims and an incentive for violent anarchists.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told journalists at a regular press briefing that the US was unhappy, although its reaction was limited to her condemnation after Koufodinas’ earlier vacations were criticized in tweets.

Nauert stated that Koufodinas was a terrorist, who has been convicted of multiple murders, including those of US Embassy Defense Attache William Nordeen in 1988 and US Air Force Sergeant Ronald Stewart in 1991.

“These furloughs are a shameful injustice to his many victims’ families and serve as a further incentive for his anarchist followers to commit further violent and destructive acts in his name. Our embassy in Athens has conveyed our serious concerns about this decision to the Greek government,” she added.

Pointing out that Koufdinas had received 11 days’ furlough already this year, she said: “We do not believe that a convicted terrorist, who has murdered not just US personnel, but from other governments as well, including innocent civilians in Greece … should be given a vacation from prison.”

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, whose party is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers and who critics said is trying to regain favor with Leftists after reneging on anti-austerity promises in surrendering to international creditors, again ignored what the US said as Greece readies to honor America at the fair.

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt keeps referring to Greece as “a pillar of stability in the region,” despite the government’s known support for terrorism.