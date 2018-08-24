Mitsotakis: Tsipras Represents the Past. He Cannot Speak About the Optimistic Future (Video)

“Tsipras represents the past. He cannot speak about the optimistic future of Greece,” main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday from Zakynthos following Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ speech on the island of Syros.

He accused him of having signed a fourth memorandum and at the same time celebrating the end of the memoranda. Specifically, he said that the prime minister has signed a strict austerity framework for a lot of years, while he has also signed further pension cuts and lower tax free threshold.

“The country today needs a creative restart. It needs to be united in order to exploit its significant comparative advantages, attract investment, create jobs, provide Greek citizens with security and solidarity,” Mitsotakis underlined.