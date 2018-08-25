Our Everyday Greek: Review – Survival Guide for Vegans Traveling in Greece

Greece produces lots of fruits and vegetables you can buy fresh. Below are the names of the most common vegetables, fruits and vegan dishes and simple phrases you may use to buy or order them.

IMPORTANT VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

VEGETABLES

Οι ντομάτες E E doMAtes the tomatoes

Οι πατάτες EE paTAtesthe potatoes

Οι πιπεριές EE piperyiES the peppers

Οι μελιτζάνες EE meliTZanes the eggplants

Οι ελιές EE eliES the olives

Το αγγούρι TO aGOOri the cucumber

Τα κρεμμύδια TA kreMEEdia the …