Our Everyday Greek: Review – Survival Guide for Vegans Traveling in Greece

Greece produces lots of fruits and vegetables you can buy fresh. Below are the names of the most common vegetables, fruits and vegan dishes and simple phrases you may use to buy or order them.
IMPORTANT VOCABULARY
Greek word Pronunciation Meaning
VEGETABLES
Οι ντομάτες E E doMAtes the tomatoes
Οι πατάτες EE paTAtesthe potatoes
Οι πιπεριές EE piperyiES the peppers
Οι μελιτζάνες EE meliTZanes the eggplants
Οι ελιές EE eliES the olives
Το αγγούρι TO aGOOri the cucumber
Τα κρεμμύδια TA kreMEEdia the …