Our Everyday Greek: Survival Guide for Greece Travelers: Vegan food

Vegans have a huge variety of fresh, local food to select in Greece.

Below are basic words for vegan food and common phrases you may use, when you want to buy some by the piece or by the kilo.

IMPORTANTVOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Θέλω THElo I want, I would like

Ηντομάτα EE doMAta the tomato

Οιντομάτες EE doMAtes the tomatoes

Ηπατάτα EE paTAta the potato

Οιπατάτες EE paTAtes the potatoes

Ηπιπεριά EE piperyiA the pepper

Οιπιπεριές EE piperyiES the peppers

Ημελιτζάνα EE meliTZAna the eggplant

Οιμελιτζάνες EE meliTZanes the eggplants

Ηελιά EE eliA the olive

Οιελιές EE eliES the olives

Τοαγγούρι TO aGOOri the cucumber

Τααγγούρια TA aGOOria the cucumbers

Τοσπανάκι TO spaNAki the spinach

Τοκρεμμύδι TO kreMEEdi the onion

Τακρεμμύδια TA kreMEEdia the onions

Τοσκόρδο TO SKOrdo the garlic

Τασκόρδα TA SKOrda the garlics

Τοκολοκύθι TO koloKEEthi the zucchini

Τακολοκύθια TA koloKEEthia the zucchinis

Τακολοκυθάκια TA kolokiTHAkia the small zucchinis

Ομαϊντανός O maintaNOS the parsley

Τορύζι TO REEzi the rice

Οιφακές EE faKES the lentils

Ταφασόλια TA faSOlia the beans

Ταρεβύθια TA reVEEthia the chick peas

Ταμακαρόνια TA makaROnia the spaghetti

Τοαυγό TO avYO the egg

Τααυγά TA avYA the eggs

Τοτυρί TO tiREE the cheese

Ένα Ena one (masculine, neuter)

Μία MEEa one (feminine)

Δύο DEEo two

Ένακιλό EnakiLO one kilo

Μισόκιλό miSOkiLO half a kilo

GREEKYOUALREADYKNOW

Ντομάτες = tomatoes, πατάτες = potatoes, πιπεριές = peppers, σπανάκι = spinach, ρύζι = rice, μακαρόνια = macaroni, κιλό = kilo.

BUYING VEGAN FOOD

Θέλωφακές.

THElofaKES.

I want (would like) some lentils.

Θέλωτυρίφέτα.

THElotiREEFEta.

I want (would like) some feta cheese.

Θέλωαυγά.

THeloavYA.

I want eggs.

DEFINE THE QUANTITY

Θέλωένααγγούρι.

THEloEnaaGOOri.

I want (would like) one cucumber.

Θέλωδύοαγγούρια.

THEloDEEoaGOOria.

I want (would like) two cucumbers.

Θέλωένακιλόντομάτες.

THEloEnakiLOdoMAtes.

Ι want (would like) a kilo of tomatoes.

Θέλωδύοπιπεριές.

THEloDEEopiperyES.

I want (would like) two peppers.

Θέλωδύοκρεμμύδια.

THEloDEEokreMEEdia.

I want (would like) two onions.

Θέλωδύομελιτζάνες.

THEloDEEomeliTZAnes.

I want (would like) two eggplant.

Θέλωένακιλόπατάτες.

THEloEnakiLOpaTAtes.

I want (would like) a kilo of potatoes.

Θέλωμισόκιλόκολοκύθια.

THElomiSOkiLOkoloKEEthia.

I want (would like) half a kilo of zucchini.

BASIC GRAMMAR

In Greek many vegetable names are considered of feminine grammatical gender. They take the article η, and end in -α in the Singular number. InthePluralnumbertheytakethearticle οι,andendin -ες: η ντομάτα / οι ντομάτες, η πιπεριά / οι πιπεριές, η ελιά / οι ελιές, η πατάτα / οι πατάτες, η μελιτζάνα / οι μελιτζάνες. The neuter grammatical gender nouns take the article το, and end in -ι or -ο in the Singular number. In the Plural number they take the article τα, and end in -α: το αγγούρι / τα αγγούρια, τοκρεμμύδι / τα κρεμμύδια, τοσκόρδο / τασκόρδα.

EXERCISE

Translate the phrases below in English.

Θέλω δύο ντομάτες.

Θέλω κολοκυθάκια.

Θέλω μελιτζάνες.

Θέλω πιπεριές.

Θέλω πατάτες.

Θέλω σπανάκι.

Θέλω μαϊντανό.

Θέλω ρύζι.

Θέλω φασόλια.

Θέλω φακές.

Θέλω ρεβύθια.

PRONUNCIATIONKEY

i (ill), ee (beer), e (ever), o (organ), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.