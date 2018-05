BETHPAGE, NY – A large crowd attended the celebration for the Feast Day of St. Isidoros of Chios in Bethpage on May 20. St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church was founded in 1974 by His Eminence Metropolitan Petros of blessed memory. The traditional Orthodox parish follows the Patristic (Julian) Calendar and is growing steadily with many young families.

The celebration began with the Divine Liturgy and also featured a procession with the icon of the saint. The parish is part of the Holy …