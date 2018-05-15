Athens Pride Week at Syntagma Square on June 9

ATHENS – Pride Week will run from June 1 to 8, with events scheduled at Syntagma Square and the main Athens Pride 2018 parade scheduled for June 9, organizers said at the French embassy on Monday.

In a press conference attended by Attica region director Rena Dourou, Athens municipal council members and ambassadors, French Ambassador Christophe Chantepy said in introductory comments that “Liberty, Equality and Fraternity are the three foundations of the French republic; these three summarize perfectly the actions that must be developed in Europe and the whole world for the LGBT community.”

It will be the 14th consecutive year the Pride event is held in Athens, and this year’s theme is femininity.

“This year, we speak of femininity in an outstanding manner. It’s not the privilege of a single gender, as set down in a birth certificate, in most countries it’s not even a privilege,” Dourou said.

Raphael Bilidas, head of Pride Week’s communications, event accessibility chief Thalia Kiousi and Nancy Papathanasiou, representing the Homosexual and Lesbian Community of Greece, spoke about the 19 events during the week. They will include plays, films, performances, panel discussions, sports and a party, and most will include free entrance.

Collaborating on the organization are the 8th Athens Open Air Film Festival, the Animasyros International Animation Festival + Agora, the Athens and Epidaurus Festival, MegArt Gallery, and playwright Christiana Lambrinidi.