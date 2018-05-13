Wine Co-op Says Tsipouro Should be Spared Tax Hike

The Central Cooperative Union of Wine Products (KEOSOE) raised objections on Thursday to the possible tax hike on tsipouro in a bid to offset a cut on wine tax from the government.

As KEOSOE said, there should not be a hike in tsipouro as something like that will result in more products being brewed in the shadow economy.

“The only effective way to handle the shadow economy in both products (wine and tsipouro) is the strict application of the law regarding traceability by the state,” it said in a statement.