Pan Arcadian Federation Launches Registry Project, New Website

NEW YORK – The Pan Arcadian Federation of America launched its Arcadian Registry Project and a new website at a reception on Aril 20 at the Metropolitan Club in Manhattan. The informative event presented the project and website for a large gathering of Arcadians from across the country and from Greece along with the media and interested members of the community.

“With Greek roots, we flourish in the USA” and “We count ourselves because we ourselves count!” are the slogans for the effort which will connect the community across the United States, Canada, and globally, through a general census of expatriate Arcadians living in the USA and repatriates from the USA living in Greece. Hopefully, it will inspire other associations to launch similar registry projects.

Konstantina Letsos served as MC for the event and welcomed all the honored guests, including His Grace Bishop Sevastianos of Zela who gave the opening prayer and offered his congratulations and those of His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios who could not attend. Bishop Sevastianos noted that His Eminence was in Constantinople but sent his blessings for the registry project and the new website.

In his letter to Pan Arcadian Federation of America President Andre Papantoniou, Archbishop Demetrios wrote, “I congratulate you and all the members of the Board of the Pan Arcadian Federation of America for undertaking this important initiative and for being at the forefront of many other efforts that promote and document the advancement of our precious faith and culture in the United States of America.”

“It’s time to meet, get to know each other, and get to know our roots,” said Pan Arcadian President Papantoniou, noting that “the great Arcadian family” in the U.S. “has already reached the fourth generation and above,” in some cases.

“The Pan Arcadian Federation will gather all the generations of the Arcadians with the aim, with this registry, to promote the ideals, values, and principles of Hellenism, the preservation of the Greek language, the cultural heritage, the Greek Orthodox Church, as well as the support of Arcadian charitable, cultural, and educational institutions,” he said.

The Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras shared his greetings and congratulated the Federation on the “very important” registry effort. He called on Arcadians of the younger generation, as he has done at many events in the Greek-American community, to participate in the political life of the United States. “You have to have a say in American politics,” Koutras said, especially in these difficult times, to continue to support Greece and the strong, historic ties between the two nations.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee George Reveliotis from Chicago, and the co-chair Stella Demos- Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Demos Pharmaceuticals S.A. from Greece, as well as Dr. George Kallins of Los Angeles, who brought his son Dimitri with him on stage, all shared their insights into this vital registry project and thanked all those in attendance for their support.

“The endeavor to record our Arcadian community is integral for the continuance of the astounding work by the Pan Arcadian Federation of America, its members, and Arcadians at large in promoting Hellenism,” said Reveliotis, adding that “this registry aims to be our contribution to preserving our culture and heritage for the generations to come.”

Journalist Filippos Sotiropoulos, head of organizing and planning for the Arcadian registry and the representative of the Pan Arcadian Federation of America in Greece, then presented the new website. He explained each section of the website in detail, the history of the Pan Arcadian Federation and the links between Greece and the United States, noting that the site will be viewed by Greek-Americans of the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th generation and that is important to remember.

“Registering as many Arcadians as possible is a goal but also a means to increasing participation and communication about events, leading to greater engagement within the community and across the country and the globe. It is also a link strengthening relations between Greece and the United States. Arcadia, is the first prefecture to do so, among 55 prefectures in Greece,” he said.

Sotiropoulos noted that the registry includes not only the Arcadians in the U.S. but also Arcadians who have repatriated to Greece. He added that the user can click and fill out the form, sharing as much or as little information as they prefer. None of the sections are required, so users decide how much personal information they would like to share. Facebook and/or LinkedIn accounts can be added. The form is straightforward and includes basic demographic questions as well as questions about whether or not the user speaks Greek at home or follows contemporary Greek cinema.

More information is available online at www.panarcadian.us (or www.panarcadian.org).