Zoodohos Peghe Church Celebrates Its Feast Day in the Bronx (Video)

NEW YORK – The community of Zoodohos Peghe (The Mother of God of the Life-Giving Fountain) celebrated its feast day in the Bronx, with the Great Vespers on April 12.

The church was crowded with the faithful of all ages. His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America presided over the service along with the presiding priest of the community V. Rev. Archimandrite Sylvester Berberis. Many priests from various parishes also participated. A Paschal Reception in the community center followed the service.

The Divine Liturgy for the Feast of Zoodohos Peghe took place on April 13.



Video: TNH/Costas Bej