Our Everyday Greek: We Speak in Greek about the Greek Independence Day Parade

The Greek Independence Parade acknowledges the war of the Greeks against the Ottomans, for their freedom. In the dialogue between Maria (Μ) and Petros (Π) you will find the most common phrases, you may use, when talking in Greek about this parade.

Greekphrase

Π: Μαρία, πού θα πάμε την εικοστή πέμπτη Μαρτίου;

Pronunciation

maREEA, POO thaPAme TEEN ikoSTEEPEmptimaRTEEoo?

Meaning

Maria, where shall we go on March 25th?

Greekphrase

Μ: Θαπάμεστηνπαρέλαση.

Pronunciation

THA PAme STEEN paRElasi.

Meaning

We’ll go to the parade.

Π: Πού θα γίνει η παρέλαση στη Νέα Υόρκη;

Pronunciation

POO THA YEENi EE …