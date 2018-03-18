Our Everyday Greek: We Speak in Greek about the Greek Independence Day Parade

The Greek Independence Parade acknowledges the war of the Greeks against the Ottomans, for their freedom. In the dialogue between Maria (Μ) and Petros (Π) you will find the most common phrases, you may use, when talking in Greek about this parade.
Greekphrase
Π: Μαρία, πού θα πάμε την εικοστή πέμπτη Μαρτίου;
Pronunciation
maREEA, POO thaPAme TEEN ikoSTEEPEmptimaRTEEoo?
Meaning
Maria, where shall we go on March 25th?
Greekphrase
Μ: Θαπάμεστηνπαρέλαση.
Pronunciation
THA PAme STEEN paRElasi.
Meaning
We’ll go to the parade.
Π: Πού θα γίνει η παρέλαση στη Νέα Υόρκη;
Pronunciation
POO THA YEENi EE …