Wines from Lantides and Dougos Featured at Tasting Event at Stafili in NYC

Wine & Spirits

Greek wines from two great wineries, Lantides and Dougos, were featured at a tasting event held at Stafili in New York City on May 25. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The impressive, premium Greek wines from two great wineries, Lantides and Dougos, were featured at a tasting event held at Stafili in New York City on May 25. Cava Oinos Selected Wine Importers invited attendees and influencers to enjoy the unique wines along with savory snacks in a casual atmosphere at the charming spot for wine connoisseurs in the West Village.

The tasting began with Lantides Ergo White, a dry white wine of the Sauvignon Blanc variety, Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) Peloponnese, with a lovely bouquet, this wine could pair well with almost any food.

The second wine was the Lantides Goldvine White, Chardonnay, PGI Peloponnese, another great dry white wine with a delightful balance and freshness, it also could pair well with practically any type of food.

Next was the Lantides Nemea Ergo Red, 100% Agiorgitiko, Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) Nemea, a medium-bodied dry red wine with aromas of blackberries and ripe strawberries with a hint of anise and spices such as clove and cinnamon, along with a graceful texture, balanced acidity, and very ripe, elegant tannins.

The Lantides Aenaon, Merlot, PGI Peloponnese, a full-bodied, dry red wine aged for 14 months in oak barrels, was next and features aromas of ripe red fruits with a delicate presence of vanilla and chocolate.

The Dougos Rapsani PDO is a blend based on the Xinomavro grape and offers a complex nose of cedar and smoke with a core of red fruit. An elegant red wine with firm tannins and freshness it paired well with the flavorful cured meats and cheeses served at Stafili.

Dougos Rapsani PDO Old Vines, a classic red, is produced from low yields and top quality grapes of the Xinomavro, Krasato and Stavroto varieties, this wine is well-structured and elegant on the palate.

Dougos Meth’imon L is made from a single variety of grape, Limniona, and is an elegant, classic red featuring rich aromas of roses, dark cherries and herbal undertones.

The final wine at the tasting, Dougos Meth’imon 7, from the Limniona, Syrah, and Grenche varieties, is a classic red with a ripe yet fresh nose of plums and blueberries, chocolate and spice, it would pair well with heartier foods and meaty dishes.

Among those present for the wine reception were Consulate General of Greece in New York Department of Economic and Commercial Affairs Head Nikolaos Thomopoulos, Public Diplomacy Office Head Mary Vaxevanidou, Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alexandra Mitsakis, Hellenic Aesthetic founder Marianthi Vlachos, and The National Herald co-publisher/co-editor Vanessa Diamataris.

More information on the wines is available online: www.cavaoinos.com.

Follow on social media: @cava_oinos, @lantideswines, @dougoswinery, and @kohasagency.

#cavaoinos #lantideswine #dougoswinery #kohasagency.