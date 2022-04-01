x

April 1, 2022

Wilton Inspires At-Home Bakers with Limited-Edition Spring Collection

April 1, 2022
By The National Herald
Wilton Spring Easter
Wilton launched its new line of Easter baking tools and decorations and brought back past favorites just in time for the spring season. Photo: Courtesy of Wilton

NAPERVILLE, IL – Wilton launched its new line of Easter baking tools and decorations and brought back past favorites just in time for the spring season. Whether baking homemade treats for Easter brunch or creating goodies that capture excitement for all things spring, this year’s seasonal products are sure to delight bakers and help make their time in the kitchen as easy as pie. The brand is also offering an exciting collection of over 200 recipes to enthuse and excite bakers with new baking ideas.

“After a long winter, our pastel-inspired baking lineup is sure to brighten kitchens with products to inspire and celebrate all things spring and Easter. From eggs to bunnies, chicks and lambs, we have all the springtime icons to create adorable bakes at any level,” said Ashley Papanikolas, Brand Communications & Community Manager at Wilton. “Whether baking for yourself, your family or hosting a springtime get-together, our new spring products are aimed at providing fun and creativity for everyone this season.”

Fans can also follow Wilton’s Instagram page for a chance to win a prize pack filled with essentials for spring dessert creations and the brand’s perfect-for-spring pastel blue bakeware collection, Texturra.

In addition to the product lineup below, Wilton is offering over 200 different recipes and ideas to make spring baking even sweeter, including Easter Cookie Recipes, Easy Easter Desserts, Spring Cupcakes, beautiful Easter and Spring Cake recipes.

The Wilton spring collection includes: Easter-Inspired Dessert Toppers and Sprinkles, Springtime Kitchen and Bakeware Staples such as the new Wilton Metal Spring Butterfly and Flower Cookie Cutter Set, and the Wilton Easter Cookie Cutter Tub, 18-Count Set with adorable spring and Easter-themed shapes including a bunny face, egg, butterfly, watering can, chick, umbrella, floppy ear bunny, carrot, flower, lamb, basket, bunny, daisy, hopping bunny, sun, cross, tulip and jelly bean. These cutters will bring a slice of spring to bread, brownies, and fondant.

The Wilton Carrot Whisk is a kitchen staple and a must-have Easter gift for any baker or host. Adding a playful element to the kitchen, the sturdy and durable whisk will whip up mixing batters, cream or eggs.

The Wilton Purple Easter Egg Plastic Turner or Spatula with Silicone Handle is an Easter-themed spatula for handling all your spring cooking and baking needs. Safe for use on the stovetop and with non-stick cookware, this turner is shaped like an Easter egg, making spring baking projects more festive. This egg-shaped spatula is both convenient and cute.

The new Wilton Easter Egg Plastic Candy and Chocolate Mold, 3-Cavity, for making candy-filled Easter eggs to stuff in baskets or egg-shaped hot cocoa bombs to gift family and friends with this Easter chocolate mold that makes it easy to create a variety of treats that are fun to eat.

The 12 by 8 by 1-inch Wilton Easter Bunny Cake Pan can’t be beat, providing an effortless way to bake and decorate a festive bunny cake for Easter get-togethers. It features non-stick steel for even heating and a quick release.

For kid-friendly at-home activities the Wilton Easter Bunny Candy Necklace Kit is a fun way for kids ages 3 and up to create their very own Easter necklace to wear, eat, or share with friends.

The Wilton Pre-Baked Deluxe Spring Shapes Vanilla Cookie Decorating Kit, 26-Piece is an all-in-one, spring-themed cookie kit and a fun activity the whole family can enjoy. Each set includes 12 pre-baked vanilla cookies, five ready-to-use icing colors, sprinkles, mini spring candies, and five decorating bags.

Wilton seasonal products can be found at mass, grocery, specialty, and craft retailers and warehouse clubs nationwide.

To learn more about new products or to find baking and decorating inspiration, visit the Wilton website: https://www.wilton.com.

Follow Wilton on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wilton.cake.decorating

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wiltoncakes/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/wilton/.

