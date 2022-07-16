x

Wildfire Rekindles at Municipality of Agios Vassilios, Rethimno, on Saturday

July 16, 2022
fire brigate
(Photo by Vaisilis Papadopoulos, FILE)

RETHYMNO – A wildfire that was burning at the Cretan municipality of Agios Vassilios, Rethimno, on Friday, has rekindled on Saturday due to strong winds, said the Fire Brigade.

The fire is burning at the Agios Georgios area, where luxury rental homes for tourists have been evacuated by order of mayor Giannis Tatarakis.

The mayor told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) that he believes the start of the fire on Friday was a result of arson.

Apart from firefighting forces on the ground, one Erickson helicopter is assisting operations, while a second helicopter is being dispatched from Tripoli, added Tatarakis.

Another issue is the fact that Canadair water-bombers cannot replenish their water reservoirs due to turbulent seas, therefore dealing with the other fires at Kria Vrisi to Rodakino further south is being hampered, noted the mayor.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

