x

April 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Health

Wild Roses with a Soft Side: Healing by Rose Petals and More

April 16, 2022
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
pexels-irina-iriser-1233414
(Photo by Irina Iriser via pexels.com)

Among of the most magnificent plant lifeforms are roses. Romantic, practical, historical, wild, thorny, aromatic, and healing. Roses are numerous, yet in Greece we have extraordinary native wild species.

Nineteen different native species of ‘Rosa’ live on this wild rock called Greece. ‘Pas mal – not bad’ for a small piece of land as the French say.

In Greek mythology, you can find stories that roses sprouted from the nectar of Olympus Gods, spit by mistake on land by the little god Pothos while he was dancing! Pothos was the god of erotic desires beyond our possibilities. Christianity, on the other hand, has used the rose as a symbol of purity for Mary, while Turks say that roses were born of the sweat of Muhammad.

Each species has its specialty for sure, but not every species has been deeply studied regarding its properties or possible uses. The most popular one is Rosa canina. Over the last two decades, many efforts have been made in pursuit of sustainable exploitation and cultivation of the species, supported by appropriate research.

Traditionally, wild roses or Kynoroda (rosehips) in Greek have been used for thrush, amygdalitis, insomnia, diarrhea, and constipation. Globally, there are different uses in each country: as food, aromatics, or herbs.

Rosehips, the fruit of wild roses, have immense quantities of vitamin C. Fresh rosehips and rose petals (hard to find) have vitamins, tannins, essential oils, and many substances which can work as antibiotics. Fresh rose petals are astringent, helpful for purulent tonsillitis or thrush in the mouth. You can use rose petals for gargling, and it is safe also for children. Rose petal tea has healing properties – fresh petals with honey can help constipation. On the other hand, dried rose petals have been used traditionally for headaches and insomnia. You can add some orange flowers and sprigs of basil and drink it as a tea.

Rosewater is produced by a special procedure, different from distillation for essential oils. Nowadays, Greeks are proud to sell their own rosewater and essential oils, in some cases with higher quality than the Bulgaria’s, which is one of the top producers of good rosewater and essential oils. Rosewater is use both in food and cosmetics and many Greek traditional recipes for sweets have rosewater instead of water, for the aroma and sweetness.

You can use rosewater directly on your eyelids if there are irritated. Personally, when I have a ‘long onscreen working day’, I calm my eyes with rosewater spray. We are not ‘made’ to look at a screen all day, but grandma’s old trick can save the day! But be careful! The above derives from wild roses like Rosa canina, not from the ornamental, cultivated ones!

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

 

 

RELATED

Health
Future of COVID-19 Vaccines Brings High Hopes, Familiar Obstacles

Looking back on a year since most people in the United States became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, medical experts can celebrate a technological triumph while acknowledging unresolved challenges.

Science
Fuel Leak Thwarts NASA’s Dress Rehearsal for Moon Rocket
Health
E-Cigs Using Synthetic Nicotine Come under FDA Oversight

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

5,000 Under Evacuation Orders as New Mexico Wildfire Rages

Douglas Siddens' mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings