What Does It Take to Be a Leader? A. Dracopoulos and A. Stoga Discuss at Event Celebrating Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Prizewinners

New York – The Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize honors leaders in any field and any location whose work is founded in universal values and global vision. But what does it take to be a leader like that today?
The Tällberg Foundation sought to cast light on this urgent question at a celebration event held for the four winners of the Prize earlier this week. The event opened with a conversation between Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos and Tällberg Foundation Chairman Alan Stoga.
“We need leaders around the world at all levels, and we need to nurture them,” said Andreas. “We need to share our experiences with them and try to help provide the infrastructure, the opportunities for them to share their leadership skills in our society.”
Discussion continued with conversations between this year’s prizewinners and members of the global jury of leaders who make selections for the Prize. The former include established and emerging leaders who have created a marine conservation research center in Sri Lanka, combined local knowledge with established science to find new approaches to fight climate change, advocated for digital literacy for kids in Afghanistan, and championed palliative care in Rwanda. Meet this year’s winners.
This year, the Prize has been renamed to reflect the longstanding partnership between the Tällberg Foundation and SNF, which provides support for the effort and leadership initiatives at the Tällberg Foundation. It continues to honor Swedish diplomat and former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Jan Eliasson, whose name has historically been attached to the award.
LITTLE NECK, NY – With favorite songs performed by Tasos Papaioannou, Greek Islands, the beloved restaurant owned by George Sarafoglou, located at 25317 Northern Boulevard in Little Neck, after two years resumed its music nights on December 3.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In