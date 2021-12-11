What Does It Take to Be a Leader? A. Dracopoulos and A. Stoga Discuss at Event Celebrating Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Prizewinners

VIDEO

New York – The Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize honors leaders in any field and any location whose work is founded in universal values and global vision. But what does it take to be a leader like that today?

The Tällberg Foundation sought to cast light on this urgent question at a celebration event held for the four winners of the Prize earlier this week. The event opened with a conversation between Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos and Tällberg Foundation Chairman Alan Stoga.

“We need leaders around the world at all levels, and we need to nurture them,” said Andreas. “We need to share our experiences with them and try to help provide the infrastructure, the opportunities for them to share their leadership skills in our society.”

Discussion continued with conversations between this year’s prizewinners and members of the global jury of leaders who make selections for the Prize. The former include established and emerging leaders who have created a marine conservation research center in Sri Lanka, combined local knowledge with established science to find new approaches to fight climate change, advocated for digital literacy for kids in Afghanistan, and championed palliative care in Rwanda. Meet this year’s winners.



This year, the Prize has been renamed to reflect the longstanding partnership between the Tällberg Foundation and SNF, which provides support for the effort and leadership initiatives at the Tällberg Foundation. It continues to honor Swedish diplomat and former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Jan Eliasson, whose name has historically been attached to the award.