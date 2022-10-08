x

October 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Economy

Weaning Off Russian Supplies, Greece, Bulgaria Start Gas Line

October 8, 2022
By The National Herald
Bulgaria Politics
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, left, meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

ATHENS – Scrambling for alternate sources amid worries that Russia will reduce or cut off the flow in retaliation for European Union sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine, Bulgaria and Greece have started operating their own.

The 182-kilometer (113-mile) link stretches from the northeastern Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria and is aimed at helping the EU move away from Russia, which accounts for as much as 45 percent of the needs.

During its opening, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “This pipeline is a game changer. It’s a game changer for Bulgaria and for Europe’s energy security,” reported Reuters.

She noted the commission provided nearly 250 million euros ($243.62 million) to finance the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria pipeline, or IGB, which was completed in July, the report added.

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom is limiting how much is being sent to the EU which exempted Russian oil and gas from sanctions but others in effect have angered President Vladimir Putin as his forces suffer setbacks in Ukraine.

Bulgaria has been struggling to secure gas supplies since the end of April, when shipments from Russia were cut following Sofia’s refusal to pay in roubles currency as demanded.

The IGB pipeline hopes to hit a capacity of 3 billion cubic meters annually and could expand to as much as 5 billion cubic meters. It is operated through a joint venture of Bulgarian state energy company BEH, Greek gas utility DEPA and Italy’s Edison.

The new line links an existing southern pipeline that carries gas from Azerbaijan to Europe and the news agency said that operators in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia also want increase Azeri shipments.

The Bulgarian executive of the IGB project, Teodora Georgieva, said the pipeline would help supply other countries in southeastern Europe, reported the Associated Press of its significance.

“We have the opportunity to supply gas to the Western Balkans, to ensure supplies to Moldova and Ukraine,” Georgieva also said.

The IGB is the second European gas conduit to start operations in the last week after fuel began flowing through the Baltic Sea pipeline which moves gas from Norway, through Danish waters and the Baltic seabed, to northwestern Poland, where Russia also cut supplies for the refusal to pay in roubles.

The Baltic Sea pipeline will have an annual capacity of 10 billion cubic meters, noted Euronews. It was officially inaugurated a day after leaks were detected in the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe.

RELATED

Society
Crimea Bridge Blast Damages Key Russian Supply Route; 3 Dead (Video)

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia on Saturday, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine.

Society
Turkey Marks 31st Anniversary of Diplomat Slain by Nov. 17
Society
Andreas Dracopoulos: If the Greek Language Disappears, “We Will be Devoured”

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Two Boats Carrying Refugees Sink Off Greek Islands, 17 Dead

MYTILENE - Villagers on the Greek island of Kythira rushed to help pull refugees and migrants to safety after a sailboat struck rocks and sank, saving 80 but at least 15 are missing.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings