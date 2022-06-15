Volatile Erdogan Turns Up the Heat on Greece, More Warnings

Politics

FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

ANKARA – Unchecked by the European Union, NATO, the United States and United Nations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Greece is building an international campaign against and warned of consequences.

“We have sent a clear message to everyone concerned about developments in the Aegean,” Erdogan told lawmakers from his AK Party after the EFES-2022 military exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir.

Read more: Wary Mitsotakis Still Wants Dialogue Tried With “Irrational” Turkey

“We have seen through the game being played at the expense of our country. They are allowing Greece to behave like a spoiled child as they have done in the past,” he said, reported Kathimerini.

“The problem is that Greece is not aware of this game, or it has voluntarily adopted a supporting role,” he said, adding that the country would pay a hefty price for “making the same mistake.”

He has warned of military action unless Greece takes troops off some Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast and that it would be a cause for war if Greece doubles its maritime boundaries to 12 miles to isolate Turkey.

Turkey has also continued to send F-16 fighter jets to violate Greek airspace – and drones – and Erdogan said he would again send an energy research vessel and warships off Greek islands to hunt for oil and gas.

He’s also furious that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – to whom he will no longer speak – told the US Congress to reject President Joe Biden’s plan to sell Turkey more F-16s that could be used against Greece in a conflict.

Erdogan is also upset that Mitsotakis’ government has gone ahead with purchases of French Rafale fighter jets and warships and renewed a military co-operation deal with the US and is building foreign alliances against Turkey.