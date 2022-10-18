x

October 18, 2022

Visited Releases List of Top 10 Most Popular Ancient Sites

October 18, 2022
By Associated Press
TORONTO – October 18, 2022 – ( Newswire.com ) The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published a list of the top 10 most popular ancient sites that international travelers visit.

Visited, available on iOS or Android, is a top app for international travelers. The travel app allows users to check off places they’ve been, see custom maps of their travels, discover new destinations, get custom-printed travel maps, and set travel goals.

The top 10 most visited ancient sites include:

The Colosseum in Rome, Italy is the largest amphitheater in the world and one of the oldest, dating back to A.D. 70. The famed Roman gladiator battles took place in the iconic circular arena. The Acropolis, in Greece, is an ancient citadel that includes historic masterpieces like the Parthenon overlooking the city of Athens. Pompeii, Italy, draws tourists seeking stunningly detailed glimpses of the past, with the well-preserved ancient city of Pompeii that was buried by a volcano in AD 79.Stonehenge, England is a prehistoric monument that dates back 5,000 years and includes construction from the Neolithic age. Athenian Agora, Greece brings to life the ancient Greek agora, or public gathering place, with remaining temples and beautiful ancient architecture. Chichen Itza, Mexico is a complex containing ancient Mayan ruins, including an expansive step pyramid. The Great Pyramid at Giza is the largest Egyptian pyramid and the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Machu Picchu, Peru is an Incan citadel dating back to the 15th century. Tulum, Mexico is home to some of the best preserved ancient Mayan ruins, with remains of a walled city.Roman Baths in the city of Bath, Somerset, England, feature an ancient Roman bathing complex and temple with hot springs that still run today. To see the full list of the most visited ancient sites and over 50 lists of the most popular travel destinations in the world, download Visited on iOS or Android.

To learn more about the Visited app, visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk, and Visited, their most popular app.

