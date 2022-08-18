Visited Publishes Top 10 Most Popular Beaches

Tourism

Find the perfect beach destination with Visited App’s Top 10 Most Visited beaches, published by Arriving In High Heels. The most visited beaches list is based on over a million international travelers who love to visit beaches. With this travel app, users can create travel bucket lists, map their past and future travels, get inspired with new destinations, as well as get personalized travel stats.

Most popular beach destinations include:

1. Cancun, Mexico. It is well known for its all-inclusive resorts and nightlife. Usually popular with European and North American travellers.

2. South Beach Miami, United States. This beach offers glamor. Visitors can discover world-renowned art deco architecture, restaurants, shopping and nightclubs.

3. Majorca Island, Spain. The island offers not only a picturesque beach but also architecture that dates back to Roman and Moorish history. This destination is popular with European travellers.

4. Cannes, France. This rich and famous playground is a beautiful spot for beach-goers to unwind.

5. Tenerife, Spain. This unique island offers different sands from yellow to black for those that are looking for a bit of beach variety.

6. Amalfi Coast, Italy. Amalfi attracts visitors from all over the world, with its distinct Mediterranean landscape.

7. Bondi Beach, Australia. The most popular beach in Australia for both locals and foreigners alike can be found in Sydney’s suburb.

8. Gran Canaria Island, Spain. Also known as Grand Canary Island, is known for its white sandy beaches, making it the third most popular beach destination in Spain.

9. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Punta Cana offers a variety of beach hotels appealing to budget travellers and luxury jet setters alike.

10. Copacabana, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The most popular beach in Latin America and most popular in Brazil.

