x

August 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Tourism

Visited Publishes Top 10 Most Popular Beaches

August 18, 2022
By Associated Press
AP5518141658657734
AP5518141658657734

TORONTO – August 18, 2022 – ( Newswire.com )

Find the perfect beach destination with Visited App’s Top 10 Most Visited beaches, published by Arriving In High Heels. The most visited beaches list is based on over a million international travelers who love to visit beaches. With this travel app, users can create travel bucket lists, map their past and future travels, get inspired with new destinations, as well as get personalized travel stats.

Most popular beach destinations include:

1. Cancun, Mexico. It is well known for its all-inclusive resorts and nightlife. Usually popular with European and North American travellers.

2. South Beach Miami, United States. This beach offers glamor. Visitors can discover world-renowned art deco architecture, restaurants, shopping and nightclubs.

3. Majorca Island, Spain. The island offers not only a picturesque beach but also architecture that dates back to Roman and Moorish history. This destination is popular with European travellers.

4. Cannes, France. This rich and famous playground is a beautiful spot for beach-goers to unwind.

5. Tenerife, Spain. This unique island offers different sands from yellow to black for those that are looking for a bit of beach variety.

6. Amalfi Coast, Italy. Amalfi attracts visitors from all over the world, with its distinct Mediterranean landscape.

7. Bondi Beach, Australia. The most popular beach in Australia for both locals and foreigners alike can be found in Sydney’s suburb.

8. Gran Canaria Island, Spain. Also known as Grand Canary Island, is known for its white sandy beaches, making it the third most popular beach destination in Spain.

9. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Punta Cana offers a variety of beach hotels appealing to budget travellers and luxury jet setters alike.

10. Copacabana, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The most popular beach in Latin America and most popular in Brazil.

For a full list of beaches and mark destinations from other popular travel lists, download Visited on iOS or Android.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com/.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is their most popular app. For inspiration on travel destinations, travel stats and the latest travel news, follow Visited on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. Other apps include Pay Off Debt and X-Walk.

Contact Information

Anna Kayfitz

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Visited Publishes Top 10 Most Popular Beaches

 

RELATED

Tourism
A Look at the World’s Skinniest Skyscraper: Steinway Tower

NEW YORK — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline.

Travel
American Airlines Places Deposit on 20 Supersonic Planes
Travel
Greece Eyes Airport Spots for Super-Rich Private Jet Tourists

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings