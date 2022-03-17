US, Greek National Security Advisors Skirt Russia’s Mariupol Siege

Politics

MARIUPOL – US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Greek security chief Thanos Dokos spoke on the phone about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the siege of Mariupol, home to some 150,000 ethnic Greeks, but no ideas to stop it were reported.

What they specifically discussed wasn’t revealed beyond diplomatic statements that typically are used to avoid reporting anyting of substance while Ukraine said ethnic Greeks were among the victims in Mariupol.

They talked about “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine, including the ethnic Greek community based in Mariupol,” US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

“They reiterated their commitment to international efforts to hold Moscow to account for its actions and to ensure Ukraine has the ability to defend itself,” she said in the language used to indicate essentially nothing.

Sullivan also noted the strength of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and “welcomed ongoing efforts to expand and deepen our diplomatic, economic, and defense partnerships,” also said Kathimerini.