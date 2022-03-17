x

March 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

US, Greek National Security Advisors Skirt Russia’s Mariupol Siege

March 17, 2022
By The National Herald
Russia Ukraine War Mariupol's Curse
An apartment building explodes after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

MARIUPOL – US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Greek security chief Thanos Dokos spoke on the phone about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the siege of Mariupol, home to some 150,000 ethnic Greeks, but no ideas to stop it were reported.

What they specifically discussed wasn’t revealed beyond diplomatic statements that typically are used to avoid reporting anyting of substance while Ukraine said ethnic Greeks were among the victims in Mariupol.

They talked about “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine, including the ethnic Greek community based in Mariupol,” US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

“They reiterated their commitment to international efforts to hold Moscow to account for its actions and to ensure Ukraine has the ability to defend itself,” she said in the language used to indicate essentially nothing.

Sullivan also noted the strength of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and “welcomed ongoing efforts to expand and deepen our diplomatic, economic, and defense partnerships,” also said Kathimerini.

RELATED

Politics
After Threats, Turkey Offers Greece Sharing of Aegean Sea’s Bounties

ATHENS - Following talks between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at reducing tension with Turkey simultaneously provoking, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has an offer for Greece: share the seas.

Society
Greece: 24,256 New Coronavirus Infections on Thursday, 59 Deaths; 348 on ventilators
Politics
Greek FM Dendias to Meet U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Space Telescope’s Image of Star Gets Photobombed by Galaxies

NASA's new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings