March 30, 2024

UNESCO Names 18 New Geoparks Including Meteora Pyli in Greece

March 30, 2024
By The National Herald
Meteora, Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi, file)
Meteora, Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi, file)

PARIS – UNESCO’s Executive Board has endorsed the addition of 18 sites to the UNESCO Global Geoparks network, according to a news release on March 27. This brings the total number of geoparks to 213 in 48 countries.

The new geoparks are situated in Brazil, China, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Portugal and Spain. There is an additional new transboundary geopark spanning Belgium and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The UNESCO Global Geopark designation was created in 2015. It recognizes geological heritage of international significance. Geoparks serve local communities by combining the conservation of their significant geological heritage with public outreach and a sustainable approach to development. UNESCO continues to promote the geopark concept in regions where geoparks are less common, notably in Africa, the Arab States, and Small Island Developing States. UNESCO does this by facilitating expert missions, tailored training sessions and individual consultations on both a national and local scale, to guide the preparation of applications for UNESCO Global Geopark status.

The new geopark in Greece is Meteora Pyli UNESCO Global Geopark. Nestled within the picturesque Thessaly region at the center of mainland Greece, the Meteora Pyli UNESCO Global Geopark is famed for the towering Meteora sandstone columns that reach heights of up to 300 meters. Perched atop these ‘columns of the sky’ are the iconic Byzantine monasteries, constructed between the 13th and 16th centuries. They are adorned with 16th-century frescoes, which mark a key stage in the development of post-Byzantine painting and offer an insight into the region’s rich religious history and artistic heritage.

Among the other geological wonders of the geopark are the Tafoni formations of Kalambaka, with honeycomb weathering patterns carved into the rock by millennia of erosion. In the western part of the geopark, the Pindos Mountains offer a haven for biodiversity and outdoor enthusiasts with rugged peaks, alpine meadows, lush forests and meandering rivers. Trekking through the region’s unique terrain, visitors can encounter rare plant species, including the Chalcedonian lily (Lilium chalcedonicum) and the endemic chasmophyte Centaurea kalambakensis which thrive in the area’s distinct microclimates.

More information is available online: www.unesco.org

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

