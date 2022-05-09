x

May 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Economy

Ukrainian Refugees in Greece Offered Thousands of Tourist Jobs

May 9, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece Tourism
A bather sits under sun umbrella at Faliraki beach, a popular holiday resort on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – While thousands of refugees and migrants from other parts of the world remain in detention centers on islands and the mainland, Greece has bypassed normal procedures to take in 25,000 from Ukraine over the invasion of Russia and offered 10,000 of them residence and work permits in the tourism industry.

Short of help to deal with a mass influx of tourists as health measures around the COVID-19 pandemic are being eased, Greece has turned to the Ukrainians to help fill the gap in service positions such as cooks and cleaning staff.

The Sani/Ikos hotel group, for example, has already advertised its intention to offer jobs and free accommodation to 300 Ukrainian tourism workers, while another hotel group, which wished to remain unnamed, is looking to fill 200 positions on the islands of Kos, Rhodes and Crete, said Kathimerini.

“We got in touch with a travel office in Poland that works with many Ukrainians,” the head of hiring at the group told Kathimerini, adding that the sector is looking at significant staff shortages this year.

That’s in sharp contrast to Greeks and other tourism workers on the high-profile island of Mykonos complaining about squalid living conditions and low pay, some saying they are living in their cars, while the restaurants and bars are charging up to 1,000 euros ($1056) for a bottle of champagne.

In April, the honorary president of the Greek Tourism Confederations (SETE), Andreas Andreadis, tweeted that that more than 50,000 jobs in hospitality are still open. The biggest shortages, he noted, are in kitchens and service.

RELATED

Society
Greece: 2,819 Νew COVID-19 Cases on Monday; 22 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 2,819 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) said on Monday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,364,598.

Politics
Dendias: Greek Embassy Οpens again in Kyiv
Politics
Russian Αmbassador to Poland Ηit with Red Paint

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis: Greece is Stronger Than Ever at All Levels (Video)

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis closing on Sunday the 14th Congress of his ruling New Democracy (ND) said that "these three last days was an opportunity to meet again and this meeting was for me a great boost of joy and optimism.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings