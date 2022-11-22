x

November 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

WORLD

Ukraine Searches Monastic Complex, Prompts Anger in Moscow

November 22, 2022
By Associated Press
Russia Ukraine War Church Search
FILE - An aerial photo shows the thousand-year-old Monastery of Caves, also known as Kiev Pechersk Lavra, the holiest site of Eastern Orthodox Christians taken through morning fog during a sunrise in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country’s National Guard on Tuesday searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, after a priest spoke favorably about Russia – Ukraine’s invader – during a service.

The search of the Pechersk Lavra monastic complex was highly unusual. Its cathedral, churches and other buildings are a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site. Overlooking the right bank of the Dnieper River, it has been a pilgrimage site for centuries.

The search, motivated by apparent security service suspicions of possible Russian covert operations at the complex, highlighted deep splits in the Orthodox church in Ukraine that have been sharpened by the nine-month Russian invasion.

Hundreds of Ukrainian Orthodox communities have cut their ties with the Moscow-governed branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church that was long one of the main sources of Russian influence and power in Ukraine. They transitioned to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

FILE – A priest leads a mass at Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

But others remain loyal to the Moscow Patriarchate. The Pechersk Lavra monastic complex is part of that church. An Associated Press journalist saw dozens of officers conducting checks Tuesday both inside and outside the site, which remained open to visitors who showed their IDs.

The Ukrainian counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism service said the search is part of its “systematic work to counter the subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine.”

Because of the Russian invasion, “the risk of committing terrorist acts, sabotage, and hostage-taking increases, especially in places with a large concentration of citizens,” said a statement from service, known by its initials in Ukrainian, the SBU.

It said officers were searching buildings for any hidden weapons or foreign citizens and potential intelligence. It said another site was also being searched in the Rivne region, 240 kilometers (150 miles) west of Kyiv.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukrainian authorities of “waging a war on the Russian Orthodox Church.”

He described the search as “as another link in the chain of these aggressive actions against Russian Orthodoxy.”

FILE – A woman leaves the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

Moscow-based church authorities have repeatedly voiced support for the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, who heads the Russian Orthodox Church, has described the war as a “metaphysical struggle” between Moscow and the West. He condemned Tuesday’s search as “an act of intimidation.”

The SBU operation follows a Nov. 12 service at the Pechersk Lavra complex where a Ukrainian Orthodox priest was filmed talking about the “awakening” of Russia.

The SBU said it was “looking into the details of the incident that happened in one of the temples of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra – where songs praising the ‘Russian world’ were sung.”

“Those who, in the conditions of a full-scale war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, are waiting for the ‘awakening of Mother Rus’ should understand that this harms the security and interests of Ukraine and our citizens. And we will not allow such manifestations,” the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, said at the time.

The SBU then opened criminal proceedings because it said propaganda “praising the ‘Russian world’ was heard in the church.”

RELATED

WORLD
Sweden Arrests 2 Suspected Spies in Predawn Raid

STOCKHOLM — Swedish authorities arrested two people on suspicion of espionage in a predawn operation Tuesday in the Stockholm area.

WORLD
King Charles III Welcomes S. African Leader for State Visit
WORLD
Italian Premier Presents Economic Measures on Energy, Family

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

“Our Country, Stronger Than Ever, Celebrates Its Armed Forces” (Photos)

ATHENS - "Our country, this year stronger than ever, celebrates its Armed Forces.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country's National Guard on Tuesday searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, after a priest spoke favorably about Russia – Ukraine's invader – during a service.

NEW YORK — Seven months after first arriving in theaters, "Top Gun: Maverick," the year's top film, will finally land on a streaming service.

Some of Taylor Swift's fans want you to know three things: They're not still 16, they have careers and resources and, right now, they're angry.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the European Commission's forecast that Greece will see the largest drop in national debt as a percentage of GDP since 2019, in a tweet on Tuesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.