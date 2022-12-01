Tus Airways to Launch Athens-Tel Aviv Flights on Dec 14

Travel

ATHENS – The Cypriot airline company Tus Airways will launch Athens-Tel Aviv flights on December 14, with three flights a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In addition, the company’s winter schedule includes the Larnaca-Heraklion flight, which starts on December 16.

The Cypriot company, in its summer programme, is going to increase its connections to Greece from Israel, with flights to 3 Greek destinations.

Specifically, the company will maintain Athens-Tel Aviv from Israel, adding Heraklion-Tel Aviv and Preveza-Tel Aviv, while from Cyprus it will maintain Larnaca-Heraklion.

“TUS is expected in the second phase of development of its summer programme to add more destinations in Greece”, according to the Marketing Director of TUS Airways, Kiki Haida.

Regarding the Israeli market and based on data from the Athens airport, it reached 515 thousand passengers at the end of November, having exceeded the levels of 2019.

According to the Marketing Director of the Athens Airport, Ioanna Papadopoulou, “from 2014 until now, the Israeli market has seen a double-digit increase and as it appears from the data of the hoteliers, it will be the first market for Christmas in Athens”.