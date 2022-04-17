x

April 17, 2022

Tsitsipas Celebrates Second Successive Monte Carlo Title

April 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas gestures as he celebrates his victory over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during the final match of the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament, Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Monaco. Tsitsipas won 6-3 and 7-6. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

MONACO – Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas was the winner of the ATP Masters of Monte Carlo after defeating Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-0 (6-3,7-6) celebrating his back to back Monte Carlo victory. This was the eight ATP title for Tsitsipas and the first after 11 months.

