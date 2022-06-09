x

June 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Tsipras Too Tells Turkey to Back Off Tough Talk, Provocations

June 9, 2022
By The National Herald
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ΑΛ. ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΣΕ ΡΟΔΟ ΚΑΙ ΣΥΜΗ(ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ/EUROKINISSI)
Επίσκεψη του προέδρου του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Προοδευτική Συμμαχία, Αλέξη Τσίπρα στην Σύμη, Τετάρτη 8 Ιουνίου 2022. (ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ/EUROKINISSI)

RHODES – Generally critical of the New Democracy government’s handling of relations with Turkey, major opposition SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras agreed though that Turkey should stop with the belligerent statements.

During a visit to the islands of Rhodes and Symi in the Eastern Aegean near Turkey’s coast he told the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA that angry talk and demands don’t work.

“Heightening the rhetoric and tension and casting doubt on international treaties is ineffective and benefits no one. Whatever happens, the Greek people and Greece will defend their sovereignty and sovereign rights, and in this all Greeks are united,” he said about the ongoing troubles.

He said that the only real point of serious disagreement is over the Continental Shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone “which must be resolved on the basis of International Law at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.”

That was in agreement with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ offer for the court to mediate the disputes over the seas with Turkey planning to send an energy research vessel and warships off Greek islands to hunt for oil and gas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also warned that it would be a cause for war if Greece doubles its maritime boundaries from 6 to12 miles and said he wants return of some Aegean islands ceded away under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that he doesn’t recognize unless only invoking to his advantage.

 

RELATED

Economy
Europe’s 1st Rate Hike in 11 Years Looms amid High Inflation

AMSTERDAM — The European Central Bank is expected Thursday to end a key economic stimulus program and map out its plan to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade as it seeks to join the U.

Politics
Russia, Turkey Back Plan to Export Grains; Ukraine Doubtful
Economy
Greece Sets Energy Saving Targets for Public Sector

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

1 Dead, 8 Injured after Driver Hits Pedestrians in Berlin (Vid & Pics)

BERLIN — A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others, rescue services said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings