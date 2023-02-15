x

February 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

Tsipras: Syriza Will Win Elections in the First Round

February 15, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ ΑΛΕΞΗ ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΔΕΛΤΙΟ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ ΤΟΥ ALPHA (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ/EUROKINISSI)
Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras in an interview on the main newscast of Alpha TV station on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. (SYRIZA PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance “will come first” in the upcoming national elections, and “will not need a second round,” main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said in an interview on the main newscast of Alpha TV station on Tuesday night.

Speaking to journalist Antonis Sroiter, Tsipras said he believes “in a government of progressive collaboration that will be a government of winners.” He asserted that opinion polls, which still show Syriza lagging behind ruling New Democracy, “are no longer a safe forecasting tool, especially when opinion polls themselves tell us that a 20% of the population decides last minute” whom to vote for. He said that a key factor was whether young people – with whom Syriza is highly popular – will go vote.

The main opposition leader did not exclude a coalition with PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis, and reiterated his belief that Syriza will come first in the first round of elections “to form a strong progressive government of a long horizon.” He also criticized Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for refusing to hold a debate with him and for not announcing the date of elections yet.

In terms of home owners who have defaulted on their loans, Tsipras said Syriza will bring back the protection of the primary home, especially for weak and vulnerable citizens. “We will establish a regulatory framework – you can’t have servicers who have bought a loan at 15% of its value require 100% of it” back, he said.

In addition, the party leader said, Syriza will deal with profiteering, which costs 3 billion euros annually. “Excessive profits for the public coffers, from indirect taxes, exceeds 4 billion euros. Why does Mr. Mitsotakis keep these? Why can’t he give some bonuses (to the public), that end up at supermarkets and large companies instead,” he asked.

Tsipras also underlined that when Syriza was in power (2015-2018), the government was ruling jointly with Greece’s lenders, as had previous governments. “Therefore, you cannot compare this period with that of the (loan) memoranda. An economy cannot grow with bonuses,” he said, criticizing recent government announcements. “We need a viable and stable development, and we want to grow the pie so that we have the option of a redistribution of income,” the Syriza leader said.

RELATED

Society
The 13th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum- Stay Calm and Sail On

ATHENS – The 13th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum was held with great success and significant attendance at the Divani Caravel Hotel in Athens on February 9, in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Society
Teachers’ Unions Hold Strike on Wednesday; Rallies All Over Greece
Politics
E-Governance Min. marks Greece’s Digitisation Anniversary

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.