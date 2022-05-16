Tsipras Says He’ll Beat Mitsotakis, Take Greek Helm Again

Politics

ATHENS – To no surprise, after taking 99 percent of the vote in party elections, major opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras remained commander and said he’ll come back to avenge a July, 2019 beating by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy.

Tspiras was premier for 4 ½ years and reneged on virtually every promise he made, from taking Greece out of NATO to rejecting austerity but said if he gets another chance he’ll do things right this time.

Surveys show he’s down 8.5 percent but he said he’s confident he’ll win anyway despite the numbers showing he’s a distant second to Mitsotakis and the Conservatives with elections in July, 2023.

It was the first time the leader of SYRIZA was directly elected by party members. The 47-year-old politician, who was the only candidate, won 99 percent of the vote, no explanation why it wasn’t 100 percent them.

Organizers said around 110,000 new members took part in the polls, increasing the total figure to 172,000, the paper reported, adding that he said support from SYRIZA translates to backing from all Greeks.

“The SYRIZA of 172,000 members will certainly win the most votes in the next elections no matter when Mitsotakis sets up the ballot,” he said, as he has insisted on early elections.

Mitsotakis said that won’t happen and that he’ll ride out his term and then clout Tsipras again, his party dismissing Tsipras for crowing he won his party’s crown again as the only candidate.

“Standing against all the odds, Mr. Tsipras beat Mr. Tsipras to become SYRIZA president,” it said in a statement.